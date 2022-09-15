Kanye West’s Yeezy says it’s terminating deal with Gap: ‘A king can’t live in someone else’s castle’

Kanye West, who goes by Ye, is terminating the contract between his company Yeezy and Gap Inc., according to a letter shared by his lawyer.

The move comes after Gap failed to meet its obligations in the companies’ agreement, including distributing Yeezy products in its stores by the second half of 2021 and creating dedicated Yeezy Gap stores, according to the letter shared with CNBC.

“Yeezy notified Gap of its concerns in August and gave the company a contractually-designated 30 days to cure its breaches,” Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Ye, told CNBC. He said Gap took no action on the concerns.

CNBC has reached out to Gap for comment. Gravante said the termination letter was sent to the company Thursday. He said Gap’s noncompliance with the agreement has been costly and that “Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

Shares of the retailer fell nearly 4%.

“It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible,” Ye told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Thursday. “Obviously there’s always struggles and back-and-forth when you’re trying to build something new and integrate teams.”

Ye said he wasn’t able to set the prices he wanted on his products, that he didn’t approve of color selections and that he wasn’t satisfied with progress on launching physical Yeezy stores in partnership with the retailer.

“It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening, because I just put everything I had. I put all of my top relationships,” Ye said. “Our agenda, it wasn’t aligned.”

“Everyone knows that I’m the leader, I’m the king,” Ye added. “A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle.”