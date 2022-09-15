Kate Beckinsale cosies up with Brian Cox at film festival

In preparation for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, which took place on Wednesday, September 14, Brian Cox and 49-year-old Kate Beckinsale were pictured messing around while dressed in their finery.

Sat on a posh couch, the pair looked and laughed at each other as Kate laid across the Succession actor while he clung to her arm and put the other hand on one of her feet.

Posted on her Instagram account, which has 5.5 million followers, Kate captioned the montage of images: “There are about fifteen people I’d say are my favourite people in the world and @coxusa is so mighty he’s at least two of them. Here we are hating each other at @tiff_net for our film #prisonersdaughter.”

The pair’s new film is centred on a terminally ill former convict whose violent past comes back to haunt him while he attempts to reconnect with his daughter and grandson.

In addition to Kate and Brian, the movie stars Tyson Ritter, Jon Huertas and Ernie Hudson.