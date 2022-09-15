Kate Middleton’s ‘signature style’ to ‘slim the frame’





The Duchess of Cambridge always opts for classic style pieces in keeping with Royal Family protocol. However, celebrity fashion stylist Miranda Holder explained that even though Kate’s outfits tend to be more reserved, she is still able to emphasise and flatter her figure through some specific choices that she makes time and time again.

Miranda Holder, a fashion coach who is known for her viral TikTok style videos posted under the username @themirandaholder 'Your Feel Good Fashion Coach', spoke to Express.co.uk to reveal some of Kate's "signature style" moves when it comes to dressing for her body type. Miranda explained that two of Kate's main focuses are silhouette and colour palette. She said: "Her silhouette that she goes to time and time again so she will plump many times for the coat dress, and this is partly because of her figure. "She has got a slightly rectangular figure with slightly broader shoulders, but she's very long and lean which is blessed with an amazing body lucky lady.

“And this coat dress highlights all her best features really. “You’ve got a bit of tailoring, normally around the shoulders to help balance out her torso. “She always needs to have a belt to highlight her waist which is tiny. “Then it always pretty much you know 9.9 times out of 10 will flare out at the bottom down to about a knee length and this is her most flattering silhouette.

“This is because they just go with every single outfit, they naturally make the legs look longer.” Another part of Kate’s signature style, according to Miranda, is “the monochrome outfit” Miranda explained: “I don’t mean black and white here, I mean wearing one colour head-to-toe. “It’s very impactful. Not that Kate needs it, but it does elongate and slim the frame and adds to the overall effect and impact. “It easier to do than trying to mix and match lots of different colours together, and creates a very sleek, elegant look that adds to the overall polish.”