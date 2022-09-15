King Charles’ ‘pen incident’ lands him in hot water, claims expert

During the new reigning monarch’s trip to Northern Ireland earlier this week, viewers saw King Charles III take part in a signing ceremony at Hillsborough Castle. However, the new king seemed to lose his patience and complained when the pen started to leak.
Discussing the moment on his GB News show, Patrick Christys spoke with royal expert Paul Duddridge about how the US has reacted to the moment.
Turning his attention to the reaction over in the United States, the GB News host asked: “Why are Americans just queuing up to tarnish our Royal Family?
“Maybe some people in this country have got it wrong? Maybe actually, everyone in America is ‘Team Meghan’?”
“No, not everybody in America is ‘Team Meghan’,” the expert insisted. “And the New York Times if it’s any comfort spends most of its time trashing the United States as well.
“When I was growing up, the New York Times was the newspaper of record for the United States and would be treated as a venerable institution. It has sold its soul to the wokery.
“It really has lost all credibility amongst the mainstream reader, if you like.”
Discussing how the US has reported on King Charles’ pen incident, Paul said: “I was picking up a news feed coming in and the Americans have honestly picked up… the news is going a lot with the pen incident.
“The first pen incident in Northern Ireland, Charles’ reactions in public.
“That kind of manners and petulance is breaking through,” he added.
Paul also discussed the reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hand-holding when paying their respects.
“But according to an expert, they were saying that basically, Meghan and Harry are entitled to hold hands if they want,” the host continued.
“So just talking a little bit about this, public, quote-unquote, scrutiny or outrage or whatever it was.
“Do you think it was an attempt by Harry and Meghan to steal the show once again?”
“I don’t think so,” Paul replied before adding: “I’m very much not in the Sussexes’ camp, but it does feel like a bit of a reach to complain about a married couple holding hands at the service for the late Majesty.
“It just seems really unfortunate that they’re being targeted in such a way, and like I said, I am I wouldn’t even call him Harry.
“I call him Henry because Harry’s an affectionate nickname, so I’ve got no truck with them at all.”
