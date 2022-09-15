Letitia Dean weight loss leaves EastEnders viewers distracted

Speaking on Eastenders spin-off show Secrets from the Square, she said: “I had quite a lot of horrible things said about me.

“’She’s too fat, the other actors complain they can’t fit on the same set with her,”

The actress has been part of the show for many years and first appeared as Sharon when she was only 17 years old.

She and Phil haven’t had the smoothest of relationships over the years as originally she was set to marry his brother Grant (Ross Kemp) but ended up having an affair with Phil.

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.