Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 death of Jamie Sark on Lennox Island | CBC News

Christopher Douglas Sark of Lennox Island, P.E.I., has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Jamie Sark.

The plea was entered in Summerside court on Thursday morning.

The body of Jamie Sark, 28, was found in a heavily wooded area of Lennox Island, off P.E.I.’s North Shore, in November of 2021.

Sark was a member of the Lennox Island First Nation. He had been missing since late August, with his disappearance leading to an intense search that at times extended to the other Maritime provinces.

One of the many photos of Jamie Sark that his sister Kelly posted on social media in the months after his disappearance in August 2021. (Facebook)

In April, RCMP arrested 32-year-old Christopher Douglas Sark, also of Lennox Island. He was charged with manslaughter in the death.

Speaking outside court in Summerside Thursday morning, Jamie Sark’s mother Joyce Sark told CBC News “it’s a long road and it’s hard when all of a sudden … your son’s missing.”

Joyce Sark, the mother of Jamie Sark, speaks outside the Summerside courthouse on Thursday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

She said after two or three months had passed since his August disappearance, she had no hope of Jamie being found alive.

Sark and members of her family have attended every court appearance since Christopher Sark, including the one on Thursday in which he pleaded guilty.

“A lot of them out there don’t have the closure that we’re getting,” she said, referring to other families looking for missing loved ones.

Christopher Sark is scheduled to return to Summerside court for sentencing on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. AT.

“Our thoughts are with Jamie Sark’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the RCMP’s Sgt. Chris Gunn said in a news release after the plea was entered. “The RCMP would like to thank the community for their patience and support during this investigation.”