Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say

CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Fernando Solomon had an order from DoorDash, but it was mistakenly delivered to the home next door. When Soloman went to retrieve the food, investigators say he was shot.

Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the shooting.

The home at 347 Tall Oaks Drive has a Ring camera. The incident report says Watson’s father saw the victim on video at the door and then called his son, who was inside.

The police report says Watson admitted to shooting Soloman after he saw the victim reach into his pocket. It goes on to say Watson’s father came to the scene “trying to understand why we detained his son.”

The victim’s father was also on the scene, according to the report, and said he came home to find his son had been shot.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims knocked on both doors Wednesday, but nobody answered.

Sandra Jackson-Lett, who works across the street, called the shooting shameful and described it as “a delivery gone bad.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ That was horrible for someone to lose their life simply by ordering food, so it was very shocking,” she said. “And I just give my condolences to the young man that lost his life.”

