Man Utd’s Ten Hag not totally satisfied with Sancho after Sheriff goal

“I’m really pleased [for him]. Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills.”

Having hit double figures in three consecutive campaigns with Dortmund, Sancho got his United career off to a slow start in 2021/22 following a big-money move. The Englishman appears to be enjoying a new lease of life under Ten Hag, however, and he is already chasing down last term’s meagre goals total with three in his last six games across all competitions.

Sancho’s tidy finish against FC Sheriff will also have sent a message to England boss Gareth Southgate, who snubbed him in Thursday’s England squad announcement.