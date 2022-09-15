MiamiWeb3 Announces DeFiDAONews as Co-host to Help Spearhead Institutional Web3 Adoption in Miami and Beyond

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MiamiWeb3 Summit, the first-of-its-kind institutional Web3 conference taking place from 28th – 30th of November 2022, announces today DeFiDAONews as co-host. By co-hosting MiamiWeb3, DeFiDAONews will leverage their experience and expertise in media, event content and marketing, to boost exposure of the event while fostering sustainable institutional growth of Web3.

MiamiWeb3 Summit is a three-day in-person conference co-hosted by Atlas, a leading global blockchain ecosystem builder affiliated to CTH Group, and the City of Miami. MiamiWeb3 convenes industry leaders in Web3, venture capital, digital assets, financial services, and government to discuss “Going Beyond Crypto to Embrace Web3” and emerging trends driving the growth and adoption of Web3 technology. The event, expecting to attract more than 1,000 delegates and participants from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, is shaping up to become one of the most important institutional Web3 events globally.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH and Atlas, says, “We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation leap from Web2 to Web3. Investment is rapidly growing, as is the number of developers, projects, and institutions in the ecosystem. As a global company focused on underpinning the future of Web3, we believe it is important to bring the ecosystem together to discuss and shape sustainably and equitably.

Based in the East, DefiDAONews is a brand of 8BTC media group focusing on the latest global development of Web3 to help the community filter the narrative noise in the Web3 wave and find the truth and value from it.

Gavin Qu, partner of 8BTC and CEO of DeFiDAONews, says, “Web3, embracing the game-changing blockchain technology, is reshaping the landscape for the next generation information industry. The physical and digital worlds will be increasingly integrated in way that further blurs the boundary between users and creators, which means the philosophy of making a successful business will be different. It is therefore important for all stakeholders to have an in-depth discussion at this early stage of Web3, and we are very glad to make our own contribution as a co-host of this great event.”

More details of the conference can be found at www.miamiweb3.com.

About CTH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida (USA), the CTH Group is a leading company in blockchain infrastructure and talent that is driving the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. Through three distinct business areas, including: blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service; venture capital investment; and digital asset management, CTH Group’s unique triangular business model offers a dynamic and stable approach to this fast-moving sector.

Website | Linkedin

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in Asia, North America, and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the world’s largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies.

Website | Twitter | Linkedin

About DeFiDAONews

DeFiDAONews, the international brand of the Asia-based blockchain media group 8BTC, is one of the most professional and insightful Web3-focused media platforms. It is committed to exploring the most significant, cutting-edge and game-changing issues at the frontier of the Web3 world, and constantly provides forward-looking content for the Web3 community.