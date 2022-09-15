Movies in North Texas theaters on Sept. 16 and coming soon

NEW THIS WEEK

Letter grades are listed only when a review is available.

(B-) CONFESS, FLETCH Jon Hamm stars in this less-jokey reboot of the 1980s Chevy Chase comedy series as a charming troublemaker who must prove his innocence after becoming a suspect in a murder case. Not only are the goofy disguises and many of the quips gone in this version, but Hamm is barely even trying to make us laugh, setting aside those chops in favor of easygoing charm. Also starring Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, John Slattery and Marcia Gay Harden. R (for drug use, some sexual content and language). 98 mins. In wide release.

(B) GOD’S COUNTRY Thandiwe Newton stars in this often exhilarating, if occasionally overcooked, thriller about a grieving college professor’s escalating feud with two hunters in the remote mountains of the American West. R (for language). 103 mins. In wide release.

(C+) A JAZZMAN’S BLUES Writer-director Tyler Perry proves himself to be a reliable auteur of serviceable melodramas with this cliché-filled film that follows an investigation of an unsolved murder and a love story told across decades, set against a backdrop of racism and music in the Deep South. Starring Ryan Eggold, Milauna Jackson, E. Roger Mitchell and Amirah Vann. R (for some drug use, brief sexuality, rape, language and violent images). 127 mins. At the Landmark Inwood.

(A-) MOONAGE DAYDREAM Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores the life and music of David Bowie in this psychedelic documentary filled with colliding-image irreverence. There are essential facts you won’t hear, and many touchstones get skipped over. But you get closer than you expect to the chilly, sexy enigma of who Bowie really was. PG-13 (for some sexual images/nudity, brief strong language and smoking.) 134 mins. At AMC NorthPark and AMC Firewheel in Garland.

THE MYSTERY OF PADRE PIO This documentary examines the story of Padre Pio, who purportedly had stigmata wounds for most of his life. Not rated. 80 mins. In Italian and Spanish, with subtitles. At Regal UA Galaxy and Regal Fossil Creek in Fort Worth.

(B) PEARL Filmmaker Ti West’s prequel to X, a slasher film released earlier this year, serves up the origin story of that film’s antagonist (Mia Goth) while holding up a fun-house mirror full of insider winks to horror classics. It’s a blast to watch the oddly appealing antihero unravel. R (for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity). 102 mins. In wide release.

THE RETALIATORS A pastor (Michael Lombardi) searches for answers after his daughter’s brutal murder in this horror revenge thriller. Not rated. 97 mins. At B&B Theatres Wylie.

RUNNING THE BASES A small-town baseball coach (Brett Varvel) uproots his family to take a job at a larger high school, but as a man of faith, he faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school leadership. PG (for mild language, thematic content and some violence). 127 mins. In wide release.

(C-) SEE HOW THEY RUN Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody and David Oyelowo star in this lifeless murder mystery set in the theater scene of 1950s London. Although Ronan gives an amusingly spirited performance, the large ensemble’s members mostly come and go without leaving much of an impression. PG-13 (for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference). 98 mins. In wide release.

(C) THE SILENT TWINS Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star as twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales. They’re sent to a psychiatric hospital because of their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other. However intrinsically fascinating the real-life sisters’ story might be, the film feels off — a little too pleased with its own quirk and too preoccupied with surface texture and color to help viewers truly understand its troubled protagonists. R (for drug use, some sexual content, nudity, language and disturbing material). 113 mins. In wide release.

(A) THE WOMAN KING Energetic performances and technical precision come together to glorious effect in director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s rousing historical epic, with Viola Davis starring as the general of an all-female warrior army that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. It’s a lush, crowd-pleasing piece of entertainment. Also starring John Boyega. PG-13 (for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity). 126 mins. In wide release.

COMING NEXT WEEK

BANDIT A career criminal (Josh Duhamel) escapes from a U.S. prison and flees to Canada, where he becomes a prolific bank robber. Based on the real-life story of the “Flying Bandit.” Also starring Elisha Cuthbert and Mel Gibson. R (for language throughout, some sexual material and nudity). 126 mins.

BLONDE Director Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. NC-17 (for some sexual content). 166 mins.

CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY Lena Dunham directs this medieval comedy, an adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, about a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) whose lord father (Andrew Scott) is preparing to marry her off for money. PG-13 (for some suggestive material and thematic elements). 108 mins.

CUANDO SEA JOVEN A 70-year-old woman (Verónica Castro) magically turns into her 22-year-old self (Natasha Dupeyrón) and chases her dream of being a singer. PG (for some suggestive material, language and thematic elements). 120 mins. In Spanish, with subtitles.

DON’T WORRY DARLING Olivia Wilde directs and co-stars in this psychological thriller about a 1950s couple (Florence Pugh and Harry Styles) living in a strange, closed-off Palm Springs community. R (for language, violent content and sexuality). 122 mins.

ON THE COME UP A gifted teen rapper (Jamila C. Gray) is conflicted after her song goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Also starring Mike Epps and Method Man. PG-13 (for strong language, drug material, some violence, sexual references and thematic elements). 115 mins.

RAILWAY CHILDREN After being evacuated to a British village during World War II, three children discover an injured American soldier and try to help him. PG (for language, thematic material and some violence). 98 mins.

WAITING FOR BOJANGLES A young boy, living in a Parisian apartment where his parents dance to their favorite song every night, watches his mother descend into mental illness. Not rated. 124 mins. In French, with subtitles.

CURRENT RELEASES

BARBARIAN In this horror thriller, a young woman (Georgina Campbell) arrives late at night at a rental home and finds that it’s double-booked, with a strange man already staying there. Also starring Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. R (for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, nudity and language throughout). 102 mins.

BEAST A father (Idris Elba) and his two teen daughters are stalked by a lion at a South African game reserve. Also starring Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries. R (for violent content, bloody images and some language). 93 mins.

(B) THE BLACK PHONE After being abducted by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke) and locked in a basement, a 13-year-old boy (played by newcomer Mason Thames of McKinney) starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the spirits of the killer’s previous victims. The Black Phone is a satisfying balancing act of a movie that has elements of supernatural, psychological suspense and horror. It also has one of the most satisfying endings of a horror-thriller in recent years. R (for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use). 102 mins.

(A) BODIES BODIES BODIES In this silly-smart and wildly entertaining horror comedy, wealthy 20-somethings head to a remote mansion for a hurricane party that turns deadly. The deeply self-aware film reinterprets traditional horror tropes to send up Generation Z, perfectly capturing this bleak, absurd moment in time. Starring Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace. R (for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references and pervasive language). 95 mins.

(B+) BREAKING In this gripping crime thriller based on a true story, a struggling Marine veteran (John Boyega) takes several bank employees hostage, setting up a showdown with police. It’s a chilling, heartbreaking portrait of a man teetering on the brink of despair. Also starring Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Michael K. Williams and Connie Britton. PG-13 (for some violent content and strong language). 103 mins.

(C-) BULLET TRAIN Five assassins on the same train realize their missions might be connected in this action thriller that is mostly two opposite things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyperenergetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. R (for strong and bloody violence, pervasive crude language and brief sexuality). 126 mins.

CORSICANA In this Western, Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves (Isaiah Washington) and his crew track a vicious gang of killers to the Texas town of Corsicana. Also starring Stacey Dash, Kevin Gage, Lew Temple and Noel Gugliemi. R (for violence, rape and brief language). 102 mins.

(B-) DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS In this animated tale, Superman’s dog Krypto leads a team of other superpowered animals to save the Justice League after they’re captured by Lex Luthor. It’s a funny, sweet refresh on the DC lore that should please fans old and new. PG (for action, mild violence, language and rude humor). 106 mins.

(B) DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO In the latest animated tale in the Dragon Ball series, the Red Ribbon Army returns with a pair of dangerous androids. While nothing groundbreaking, the film mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft. PG-13 (for some action/violence and smoking). 100 mins. In English and Japanese, with subtitles.

(A-) ELVIS In this sprawling pop epic, director Baz Luhrmann takes Elvis Presley’s legacy, relegated to a Las Vegas gag, and reminds us just how dangerous, sexy and downright revolutionary the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was. At the center of the film, Austin Butler delivers a fully transformed, star-making turn as Presley. PG-13 (for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking). 159 mins.

(A-) EMILY THE CRIMINAL Down on her luck and deep in debt, a woman (Aubrey Plaza) gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into Los Angeles’ criminal underworld in this nail-biter that makes the most of Plaza’s tough side. Also starring Theo Rossi. R (for brief drug use, some violence and language). 93 mins.

(C) FALL If sweaty palms were the sole measure of a film’s greatness, then this thriller — which centers on two young women (Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner) stranded atop a rickety 2,000-foot-tall TV tower in the middle of nowhere — could be some kind of masterpiece. The film ratchets up the tension to an almost unbearable degree before releasing it in a torrent of nausea and nerves. Just keep telling yourself: “It’s only a stupid movie.” Also starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan. PG-13 (for bloody images, strong language and intense peril). 107 mins.

GIGI AND NATE After an illness leaves him quadriplegic, a young man (Charlie Rowe) finds renewed hope thanks to his service animal, a capuchin monkey. PG-13 (for language and some thematic material). 114 mins.

(B-) HONK FOR JESUS, SAVE YOUR SOUL A megachurch pastor (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife (Regina Hall) seek to rebuild their congregation after a scandal in this bracing and bold satire. The performances are excellent, but the film’s mix of mockumentary-style comedy and traditional narrative is a bit jarring, and the story never quite gets going. R (for language and some sexual content). 102 mins.

THE INVITATION A young woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) is courted by a wealthy aristocrat after the death of her mother, but she soon discovers a dangerous conspiracy is afoot. PG-13 (for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity). 105 mins.

(B-) JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION The casts from two generations of Jurassic Park films — Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill — unite for the first time in a world where dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the globe. The film is laden with nostalgia, made up of nods to the original films and other action adventure classics. As a goodbye note to the franchise, it’s heartfelt, if a bit limpid, giving preference to references over storytelling. PG-13 (for intense sequences of action, some violence and language). 146 mins.

LIFEMARK A young man’s birth mother reaches out to him in this faith-based drama about a real-life adoption story. Starring Kirk Cameron, Alex Kendrick and Raphael Ruggero. PG-13 (for some thematic material). 120 mins.

LUCK In this animated film, an unlucky young woman (voiced by Eva Noblezada) seeks to turn her fortunes around with the help of magical creatures in the Land of Luck. G. 105 mins.

(B) MEDIEVAL Ben Foster stars in this drama based on the life of 15th-century Czech warlord Jan Zizka, who is said to have never lost a battle. The film is occasionally too over the top, but it offers a satisfying blend of history lesson and brutal combat in the mold of Gladiator or Braveheart. Also starring Michael Caine, Til Schweiger, Matthew Goode and Sophie Lowe. R (for strong and grisly violent content throughout, and some nudity). 126 mins.

(B-) MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU The fifth entry in the animated Despicable Me franchise offers a slight but satisfying origin story for 12-year-old Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) as he seeks to become the world’s greatest supervillain. This is a perfectly painless romp that should enthrall kids, entertain adults and keep Minions cosplayers employed for many a birthday party to come. PG (for some action/ violence and rude humor). 87 mins.

(B-) MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS A widowed cleaning lady (Lesley Manville) in 1950s London scrimps and saves to travel to Paris to buy her dream Dior dress in this feel-good fashion fairy tale. The narrative is gossamer thin, and the characterizations at times feel facile and patronizing. But Manville is a pleasure to watch. PG (for language, suggestive material and smoking). 115 mins.

(A-) NOPE Writer-director Jordan Peele delivers another genre-disrupting masterpiece in this story of a small California town encountering a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Peele’s intellectual, curious and playful perspective has become vital, and necessary, for the horror and sci-fi genre to evolve. R (for language throughout and some violence/bloody images). 130 mins.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL In this prequel to the 2009 horror film Orphan, Esther escapes from an Estonian psychiatric institution and makes her way to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Kennedy Irwin and Julia Stiles. R (for bloody violence, language and brief sexual content). 99 mins.

(C) THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Facing the threat of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who can now wield Thor’s magical hammer. The best thing to say about this middling installment is that its heart is in the right place. But co-writer and director Taika Waititi’s brand of humor and his “twee Thor” have worn out their welcome. PG-13 (for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity). 125 mins.

(C-) THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING A scholar (Tilda Swinton) travels to Istanbul and discovers a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom in director George Miller’s ponderous and heavy shot of One Thousand and One Nights-adjacent whimsy. R (for brief violence, some sexual content and graphic nudity). 108 mins.

(A) TOP GUN: MAVERICK In the long-delayed sequel to 1986′s Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns as Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who has been trying not to advance in rank for 30 years so he can continue satiating his need for speed. There might be new pilots on deck, but make no mistake: This is a Maverick movie through and through, featuring the kind of nostalgia that delivers everything expected. PG-13 (for sequences of intense action and some strong language). 131 mins.

UNFAVORABLE ODDS A businessman (Grayson Berry) plays a high-stakes game with his wife (Maria Tornberg) as the prize. PG-13 (for some suggestive material). 80 mins.

(B) VENGEANCE B.J. Novak wrote, directed and stars in this surprising, original comedy-thriller about a New York City writer who heads to West Texas for the funeral of a woman with whom he had a casual affair — and then decides to stay. Even when the plot goes off the deep end, viewers can’t help but appreciate Novak’s audacity. R (for language and brief violence). 107 mins.

(C) WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING A young, isolated woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who raised herself in the marshes of North Carolina, becomes a murder suspect in this faithful yet unfulfilling adaptation of the bestselling novel. In checking off all the plot points, the movie version loses what makes the book work, which is the time we spend with Kya. PG-13 (for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault). 125 mins.

Compiled from staff and wire reports