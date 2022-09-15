Categories
Life Style

M&S shoppers love ‘cute’ Percy Pig Halloween decoration and it’s only


Halloween is coming up and there’s no better time to start getting ready for the holidays. Celebrate the occasion with a new Percy Pig decoration shoppers love.

Percy Pig is well loved by children and families across the UK and for Halloween, shoppers can now get an extra special treat.

M&S has released a new Percy Pig decoration online that’s perfect for the occasion.

Featuring a fang-tastic Percy Pig wearing a bow tie, cape and holding a spooky pumpkin in his hand, it’s the perfect decoration to hang around the house.

It’s been popular with shoppers and over a hundred has sold within the past 48 hours.

Foxybo said: “A great little treat for the children at Halloween.”

Gemstogens added: “Cute and eeally nice to see Halloween Percy. Good size. Love his outfit.”

Rachaelmumof4 agreed: “Perfect Halloween treat, can’t wait for my daughter to see Dracula Percy. She absolutely adores him.”

Buy the Percy Pig decoration online here.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.