NCIS season 20 to feature Gibbs as show boss confirms Harmon update

But he hasn’t cropped up on-screen and while an appearance in season 20 does seem an unlikely possibility, showrunner Binder has confirmed there are plans to provide fans with an update on his whereabouts at least.

“That’s a really interesting veil, where Gibbs is and how we left him. There’s this feeling among the writing staff – and I share it – that we left him sort of nowhere but also everywhere,” Binder said.

He continued: “Like, when I think of Gibbs, I don’t think of him living in an apartment in Alaska. Instead, I imagine he’s sort of melted into pixie dust and is floating around in the sky until he is called back to duty.

“When he has ‘appeared’ so far, it was things like the college trust fund that he deposited money into, things that gave us no shape to who or what kind of life he is living right now.”