Nick Cannon Announced The Birth Of His Ninth Child

Nick also said that he would “love this little girl with all [his] heart, regardless what anyone says” and would not try to “define [himself] for the world or society” amid concerns about his parenting choices. “But instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he continued. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”