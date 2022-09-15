Nick Cannon Announced The Birth Of His Ninth Child

Early Thursday, he shared a post on Instagram announcing the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx, whom he shares with model Lanisha Cole.
“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON…” he captioned the post, which included a pic of him at the hospital after her birth. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”
Nick seemed to sense all of the backlash and ridicule he was surely going to face for having another baby, because he wrote that he was going to “mute any low vibrational frequencies” and would only be “[rejoicing] with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”
Nick also said that he would “love this little girl with all [his] heart, regardless what anyone says” and would not try to “define [himself] for the world or society” amid concerns about his parenting choices. “But instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he continued. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”
As you probably know, Nick has faced criticism and side-eyes from the public because of the number of children he’s had with multiple different women in a short time span. Just this year, he welcomed a baby in July, announced another in August, and just became a dad again with Onyx.
But Nick has defended himself from the criticism, saying that he practices “consensual non-monogamy” and is honest about that with the women in his life.
And on top of that, he even said he’d be open to having more children in the future. “I didn’t set out [for this to happen],” he said on The Big Tigger Morning Show, via People. “I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it. I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it.”
