Norway: First rumored acts for Melodi Grand Prix 2023! – Eurovision News | Music | Fun

Many countries have already started their preparations for Eurovision 2023 which will take place in United Kingdom. Norway is among them, and there are already hints about the acts that can be featured on Melodi Grand Prix 2023, the country’s national final and among the most popular pre-selections in the Eurovision community.

During the last weeks, the Head of Delegation of Norway in the contest Stig Karlsen, has posted several posts and stories on social media from songwriting camps that take place, only a few weeks before the beginning of the submission period for Melodi Grand Prix 2023.

Artists that have competed in the past in the show and its possible to see them again this year are: Elsie Bay (2022), Oda Gondrosen (2022), Imerika (2021), Emmy (2021), Raylee (2020/2021) and Tone Damli. Artists that should also be mentioned are Alessandra Mele (The Voice Norge 2022), Lillen Stenberg (Idol 2017) and Magnus Winjlum (MGP jr 2017).

Notable singers/songwriters that can be spotted are Christian Ingebrigtsen (Participant 2022, composer- Attention, 2020), Åge Nilsen (winner MGP 2005), Eniar Kvaløy (Lights Off, Czech Republic 2022), Alan Roy Scott (Cleopatra, Azerbaijan 2020) Morten Franck (I Can’t Escape, 2021), Bjørn Edvardsen (I Can’t Escape, 2021), Ben Adams (I Can’t Escape, 2021), Audun Agnar Guldbrandsen (Ecstacy, 2022) and Jonas Jensen (Death of Us, 2022).

Below you can see a post by Morten Franck from the recent songwriting camp:

Norway was represented in Eurovision 2022 by Subwoolfer and the song Give That Wolf A Banana, coming 10th in the Grand Final.