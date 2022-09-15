Categories
Phillip Schofield broke down in tears over God Save the King


The opera singer went on to discuss where she was when she was asked to record God Save the King.

She recalled: “I was in a really little church in rural Sussex and I got a call from the BBC saying, ‘We’d like to play the first version of God Save the King this morning on BBC Radio 4, would you be able to record it for us?’

“So there were only a few of us in the church. We just stopped what we were doing, and we took a moment’s silence and we said a prayer for Her Majesty, and we prayed for the King.

“And then I just sang it was really emotional, as you would expect.”





