Please Don’t Eat the Daisies actor Mark Miller dies aged 97

“He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”

Many social media users have also paid tribute to the late actor and writer this afternoon.

Mike Barnes wrote: “#RIP Mark Miller; dashing actor on ‘Please Don’t Eat the Daisies’ and ‘Guestward Ho!’ dated Grace Kelly, starred with Elaine Stritch in ‘Bus Stop’ and wrote ‘A Walk in the Clouds’ and ‘Savannah Smiles.’ Condolences to daughter @PenelopeAMiller.”

Maureen McCormick also sent her support to Penelope, writing: “Dearest Penelope, I am so very sorry for the loss of your father.