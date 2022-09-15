PSG star Hakimi subject to deafening boos in Champions League clash

Despite the emphatic late rally, Parisians boss Christophe Galtier was not overly pleased with his side’s display, telling RMC Sport: “We had two or three big situations in the first period, and they had some too; they pushed hard in what was a big atmosphere. We were not well organised, and we were quickly cut in two. It made for a very difficult first period. We had to rectify things and after the break, we were much more compact.

“The opponents are always of very good quality in the Champions League. We had to react after the first period which was average, especially on a tactical level. We were cut open, our team block was low, and Maccabi pushed high. From the moment the front three went down to get back in the block, we were better. It was not a question of lack of effort, but a question of poor analysis of the pressure between our midfielders and our attacking trio.”