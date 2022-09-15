Queen Consort Camilla soldiers on for Charles despite painful injury





Camilla has been “soldiering on” to support King Charles despite having a broken toe, it has been claimed. The Queen Consort reportedly suffered the painful injury around two weeks ago.

But a source said Camilla has been an “absolute trouper” as she continues her gruelling schedule alongside the new King. One insider told the Sun: “Camilla has broken her toe and although it’s healing it is very, very sore. “It is terrible timing but she is soldiering on and not letting a broken toe get in the way of duty and doing what she needs to do for the King, the family and the country.” Another source told the Telegraph: “She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it.

“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper.” Camilla reportedly broke her toe before the late Queen died at Balmoral last Thursday. The 75-year-old is not thought to have needed hospital treatment. It comes as the Queen Consort has been supporting her husband Charles during a packed week.

Last Friday she joined the King for a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace after travelling back from Scotland to London. The next day Camilla was present for the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London. She was among members of the Royal Family who attended a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday after the late Queen’s coffin made the journey from Balmoral. The Queen Consort was at Charles’s side as he visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of his UK tour.

They then returned to Buckingham Palace to receive the late monarch’s coffin that evening after she left Scotland for the last time. On Wednesday, Camilla travelled by car with the Princess of Wales following a procession behind the coffin led by Charles to Westminster Hall where the late Queen is lying in state ahead of the funeral. The King had a private day of reflection at his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire today. On Friday, Charles and Camilla will travel to Wales as he heads to all four nations of the UK.

According to the NHS, people usually do not need to go to hospital with a broken toe. Advice includes resting your foot, keeping it raised, wearing comfortable shoes with a low heel, strapping up the toe and avoiding walking as much as possible. Broken toes usually heal within six weeks but can take several months. People should go to hospital if the bone is sticking out of their foot or the toe is pointing out at an odd angle. They should also go to A&E if there was a snap, grinding or popping noise at the time of injury, or if the toe or foot is numb or tingling. Express.co.uk has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.