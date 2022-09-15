Ringo Starr Once Described Why ‘Rain’ Was 1 of The Beatles ‘Weird Tracks’

Once The Beatles settled on Ringo Starr as their drummer, his life and their career would never be the same. Ringo’s drumming skills are more impressive when you learn about his kit set-up, which helped him create some instantly identifiable beats. One such case was the non-album track “Rain,” which Ringo said was one of the Beatles’ weird tracks for one reason.

Ringo Starr while filming videos for “Paperback Writer” and “Rain” | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

‘Rain’ was a B-side that included Ringo Starr’s massive drum sound

“Rain” never made it onto a Beatles album. It was the B-side to the 1966 “Paperback Writer” single, which itself was another non-album track. Still, the fact that it didn’t make it onto an LP doesn’t change the fact it ended up being a memorable track.

Some unconventional recording techniques give Ringo a massive drum sound on “Rain.” Producer George Martin and engineer Geoff Emerick recorded the Beatles at a higher speed, but then they slowed it down on playback to get it to the tempo fans heard. That trick gave the whole song a sort of shimmery (rain-soaked, perhaps?) sound.

The studio trickery made Ringo’s drums sound distant, perhaps shrouded in fog, but that’s not why Ringo called “Rain” one of the Beatles’ weirdest tracks.

Why Ringo called ‘Rain’ one of the Beatles’ weird tracks