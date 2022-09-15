Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘plays along’ with romance assumption after ‘split’

Rose Ayling-Ellis has taken to Instagram to tell how she “played along” with an assumption about her love life as she continues her holiday in the Maldives. The Strictly Come Dancing star, 27, has been documenting her travels to the exotic location as she took her first holiday in three years.

The EastEnders star has gone on a sandy beach holiday with a friend, following reports she has split from her longterm boyfriend, Sam Arnold.

But yesterday Rose told of an awkward moment a stranger assumed she was in a relationship.

In view of her 542,000 followers, the star recalled the moment while sharing a playful holiday snap.

Rose wrote: “The awkward moment when a stranger thinks you’re a couple so you play along with it,” followed by a laughing emoji.

