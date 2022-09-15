Square Enix TGS 2022 live stream time, Final Fantasy 16, FF7 Rebirth

Square Enix is hosting a Tokyo Game Show 2022 event, and highly anticipated games such as Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Forspoken could appear during the stream. The Square Enix TGS showcase is pencilled in for 5pm UK time on Friday September 16. It’s believed the event will last for around 50 minutes, and you can tune in to all the action from the Square Enix TGS show by clicking play below…
Square Enix has revealed the games it will be showcasing at Tokyo Game Show in an official website online.
The Tokyo Game Show 2022 line-up for Square Enix is divided into games that will be available for attendees at TGS to try, games with dedicated streams, and games being shown at the ‘Mega Theater’.
Here’s what Square Enix will be showcasing at their TGS 2022 Mega Theater…
Forspoken
Valkyrie Elysium
Star Ocean Divine Force
Romancing Saga – Minstrel Song Remastered
Final Fantasy VII Reunion Crisis Core
Voice of Cards The Beasts of Burden
The DioField Chronicle
Nier Automata The End of YorHA Edition
Harvestella
Tactis Ogre Reborn
Octopath Traveler II
Powerwash Simulator
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy XVI
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
Among the most eye-catching additions to the Mega Theater are Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16.
It remains to be seen, however, whether it will be new trailers showcased or brand new ones.
Final Fantasy 16 is due an update before the end of this year though, as the producer Yoshi P previously promised a new trailer this autumn.
Whether this new trailer drops during the Square Enix TGS event or at a dedicated Sony event like a PlayStation Showcase or another State of Play before the end of 2022 remains to be seen.
Source link