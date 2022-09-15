Square Enix TGS 2022 live stream time, Final Fantasy 16, FF7 Rebirth





Square Enix is hosting a Tokyo Game Show 2022 event, and highly anticipated games such as Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Forspoken could appear during the stream. The Square Enix TGS showcase is pencilled in for 5pm UK time on Friday September 16. It’s believed the event will last for around 50 minutes, and you can tune in to all the action from the Square Enix TGS show by clicking play below…

Square Enix has revealed the games it will be showcasing at Tokyo Game Show in an official website online. The Tokyo Game Show 2022 line-up for Square Enix is divided into games that will be available for attendees at TGS to try, games with dedicated streams, and games being shown at the ‘Mega Theater’. Here’s what Square Enix will be showcasing at their TGS 2022 Mega Theater… Forspoken Valkyrie Elysium Star Ocean Divine Force

Romancing Saga – Minstrel Song Remastered Final Fantasy VII Reunion Crisis Core Voice of Cards The Beasts of Burden The DioField Chronicle Nier Automata The End of YorHA Edition Harvestella

Tactis Ogre Reborn Octopath Traveler II Powerwash Simulator Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Final Fantasy XVI Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Among the most eye-catching additions to the Mega Theater are Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16. It remains to be seen, however, whether it will be new trailers showcased or brand new ones. Final Fantasy 16 is due an update before the end of this year though, as the producer Yoshi P previously promised a new trailer this autumn. Whether this new trailer drops during the Square Enix TGS event or at a dedicated Sony event like a PlayStation Showcase or another State of Play before the end of 2022 remains to be seen.