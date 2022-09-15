Strictly’s Richie Anderson teases Zoe Ball about ‘mystery’ partner

When he was announced to join the line-up last month, Richie admitted that it was a “dream come true”.

He said: “I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Friday at 7pm on BBC One.