Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform – Pandaily

Tencent Cloud announced on September 13 its signing of a memorandum of understanding with Strange Universe Technology, a Singapore-based Web3 company, involving the creation of an immersive and integrated platform that helps businesses adapt and thrive in a virtual environment.
Strange Universe is a high-tech firm focusing on AR/VR/MR applications and market creativity. With the development of a Web3 metaverse platform – EOsu world – it aims to become a global leader in the emerging virtual hybrid field in the exhibition industry.
Under the MoU, both parties agree to collaborate in various areas, potentially integrating Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive virtual world-related products and cloud solutions into Strange Universe’s platform.
One of Tencent Cloud’s offerings available to Strange Universe is the one-stop solution Virtual Interactive Space (VIS), which is based on real-time cloud rendering technology. Combined with Tencent Cloud’s Tencent Real Time Communication (TRTC), Game Multimedia Engine (GME), and its digital avatar products and services, VIS also provides multi-scene virtual space delivery capabilities covering virtual live broadcasts, conferences, exhibitions and other events, allowing businesses to easily build up various scenario templates.
Prior to the signing of this agreement, Tencent Cloud had already provided Strange Universe with a range of IaaS products to support its operations in the virtual world. The newly signed MoU further strengthens both companies’ relationship and commitment to helping create a more immersive and interactive virtual community.
