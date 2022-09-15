Tencent <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> Cloud announced on September 13 its signing of a memorandum of understanding with Strange Universe Technology, a Singapore-based Web3 company, involving the creation of an immersive and integrated platform that helps businesses adapt and thrive in a virtual environment.

Strange Universe is a high-tech firm focusing on AR/VR/MR applications and market creativity. With the development of a Web3 metaverse platform – EOsu world – it aims to become a global leader in the emerging virtual hybrid field in the exhibition industry.

Under the MoU, both parties agree to collaborate in various areas, potentially integrating Tencent <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> Cloud’s comprehensive virtual world-related products and cloud solutions into Strange Universe’s platform.

One of Tencent <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> Cloud’s offerings available to Strange Universe is the one-stop solution Virtual Interactive Space (VIS), which is based on real-time cloud rendering technology. Combined with Tencent <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> Cloud’s Tencent <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily" title="Tencent Cloud and Singapore-Based Strange Universe to Develop Web3 Business Metaverse Platform - Pandaily 1"> Real Time Communication (TRTC), Game Multimedia Engine (GME), and its digital avatar products and services, VIS also provides multi-scene virtual space delivery capabilities covering virtual live broadcasts, conferences, exhibitions and other events, allowing businesses to easily build up various scenario templates.

SEE ALSO: Web3 Infrastructure Startup Mysten Labs Secures Financing From Top Crypto Names