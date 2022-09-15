‘The economy is braking hard’ and CEO confidence is miserable, says billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht

The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a serious downturn if the Federal Reserve doesn’t pump the brakes on its rate hikes, billionaire CEO Barry Sternlicht said.

The central bank has already raised interest rates four times this year and is widely expected to hike them by 75 basis points next week in an effort to tame inflation. Earlier this week, consumer prices rose 0.1% instead of the 0.1% decline economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting.

related investing news Here are the things that must happen in the market to get me buying stocks in earnest again

However, Sternlicht believes the Fed was late to the game and is now being too aggressive.

“The economy is braking hard,” the chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday.

“If the Fed keeps this up they are going to have a serious recession and people will lose their jobs,” he added.

Consumer confidence is terrible and CEO confidence is “miserable,” Sternlicht said. Supply chain issues are being resolved, and inventories are now backing up in warehouses, which will lead to huge discounting, he said.