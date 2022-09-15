The Yellowstone Volcanic Observatory’s new

The Yellowstone Volcanic Observatory (YVO) has released a new 10-year plan and the University of Wyoming will play an active role in accomplishing its key components.

The plan will be guided by Ken Sims, a professor in the department of Geology and Geophysics at UW.

“Yellowstone is, of course, known to be a significant volcano in the United States,” said Sims. “And as early as the 1900s, people have been actively working on studying this area.”

The 10-year plan was designed to expand the existing backbone monitoring of Yellowstone’s volcanic and tectonic systems and to introduce hydrothermal monitoring in order to better forecast potential hazards that could happen in the national park.

“That’s really the gist of the plan, to expand upon our monitoring capabilities to include the hydrothermal systems because the hazards that people really have to worry about are earthquakes and hydrothermal explosions,” said Sims.

The research and monitoring of the YVO and the other Observatories led by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) are conducted to enhance public safety regarding geological hazards, such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and hydrothermal explosions.

“I think studying these hydrothermal systems is pretty important and interesting,” said Tozai May, a sophomore majoring in Geology. “The fact that we can even study these things is cool and how they use it to protect the public is well-intentioned and has the potential to help people.”

With the increase and expansion in monitoring outlined in the new plan, the YVO’s forecasting abilities will improve which could allow for more successful mitigation of the damage caused by a possible hydrothermal explosion.

Sims said, “If you see some real changes in the data, you might be able to say, well, this is a dangerous area to be around right now.”

A hydrothermal explosion is a violent and dramatic event resulting in the potentially hazardous ejection of boiling water, steam, mud, and rock fragments and these explosions occur frequently within the Yellowstone National Park.

“In the park, there are parking lots filled with tourists and if a hydrothermal explosion happens then a lot of rocks could come tumbling down into that parking lot,” said Sims. “And then you’re going to have a lot of hurt people.”

“The plan will enhance the forecasting, but it will also enhance the science,” Sims said.