Watch: How the Environment Agency is tackling climate change | New Civil Engineer

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods event.

In this session, Environment Agency executive director of flood and coastal risk management Caroline Douglas outlines the Environment Agency’s strategy on climate change, flood management and establishing a net zero sector.

She highlights progress so far, along with the main learnings from the low carbon concrete routemap.

In addition, Douglas explores the importance of working together to share knowledge across the sector and the benefits brought by the new approaches and focus on climate change and net zero.

