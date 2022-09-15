Watch: Man tries feeding bison near Yellowstone; it doesn’t go well

Acting recklessly around bison isn’t reserved only for the “tourons” inside Yellowstone National Park, stupidity exists outside park boundaries, too.

As evidence, we present this video posted from Blackwater Creek Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, 15 miles from the east entrance of the iconic national park.

As seen in the video, a man in a green sweatshirt holds grass in his hands, approaches the bison and attempts to feed the animal. “What could go wrong?” the video’s headline reads. The video description states that the “animal whisperer” was “okay, no injuries.”

The video cuts out as you hear “watch out” and see the beginning of the bison charging the man, then you hear laughter.

Those in the know recognize this was no laughing matter. What could go wrong? The bison could have gored the man and sent him to the hospital, if not the morgue (which has happened).

It’s why the park warns visitors every year. But every year there are morons who don’t think the rules apply to them.

From the National Park Service:

Never approach wildlife

The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk. Never feed wildlife

Animals that become dependent on human food may become aggressive toward people and have to be killed. Keep all food, garbage, or other smelly items packed away when not in use.

Incidentally, touron is a derogatory term derived by combining tourist with moron, and there are plenty of them each year in Yellowstone. And outside Yellowstone, too.