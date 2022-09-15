Wealthiest People in Norway (September 14, 2022) – CEOWORLD magazine

As of September 14, 2022, Andreas Halvorsen was the wealthiest man in Norway, with an estimated net worth of 6.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Ivar Tollefsen (No. 2, $5.5 billion), Odd Reitan (No. 3, $5.0 billion); and Kjell Inge Rokke (No. 4, $5.0 billion).

Gustav Magnar Witzoe is the fifth-richest person in Norway, with a whopping $4.1 billion. Caroline Hagen Kjos ranked 6th with a personal wealth of $2.3 billion, followed by Stein Erik Hagen with $2.3 billion. Torstein Hagen is placed 8th with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Johan Johannson ($1.2 billion) occupied the 9th position among the top 10 wealthiest people in Norway.

NORWAY BILLIONAIRES LIST 2022

Andreas Halvorsen: $6.6 billion Ivar Tollefsen: $5.5 billion Odd Reitan & family: $5.0 billion Kjell Inge Rokke: $5.0 billion Gustav Magnar Witzoe : $4.1 billion Caroline Hagen Kjos: $2.3 billion Stein Erik Hagen: $2.3 billion Torstein Hagen: $1.5 billion Johan Johannson: $1.2 billion Alexandra Andresen: $1.2 billion Katharina Andresen: $1.2 billion

Have you read?

Best Business Schools In The World For 2022.

Best Fashion Schools In The World For 2022.

Best Hospitality And Hotel Management Schools In The World For 2022.

Best Medical Schools In The World For 2022.

The World’s Best Universities For Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), 2022.

Track Latest News Live on CEOWORLD magazine and get news updates from the United States and around the world.

The views expressed are those of the author and are not necessarily those of the CEOWORLD magazine.



Follow CEOWORLD magazine headlines on: Google News, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. Subscribe here.

For media queries, please contact: info@ceoworld.biz