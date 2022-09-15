Wimbledon send Roger Federer classy retirement message as champ quits

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” he said in a statement.

“i am 41 years old, I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer won 103 titles in his career and will bow out with an incredible record of over 1,250 victories in his magnificent career.

He will participate in the Laver Cup in London this week which will be his final tournament as a professional player before putting his racket away. However, Federer – who described the decision as “bittersweet” – has insisted he will continue to play tennis but not at a Slam or ATP event.