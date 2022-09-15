Yellowstone visits down significantly two months after flooding

Yellowstone National Park experienced a serious drop in visitors in August, two months after flooding caused major damage and a temporary closure.

The park recorded 582,000 recreation visits in August, the National Park Service reported Wednesday. That’s down 37% from the previous year, when Yellowstone enjoyed its most visited August on record. August visits were down 29% compared with August 2019.

Visits to the nation’s first national park are down 32% so far this year compared to this time in 2021, the park service said.

Through August of this year, Yellowstone recorded 2.4 million recreation visits. That’s fewer than any of the previous five years, including 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the park to close from March 24 to May 17.

The drop is not surprising. Historic flooding damaged and destroyed park infrastructure on June 13 and forced officials to evacuate all visitors. While some tourists waited for the park to reopen, others went elsewhere, according to interviews at the time. It’s likely that some put off travel plans altogether.

Three of the park’s five gates — the East, South and West entrances — reopened on June 22 on a limited-entry basis.

Two other entrances — the North, via Gardiner, Montana and the Northeast via Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana — remain closed to car visits. They are not expected to reopen until the middle of next month.

Visits to the park are an important economic driver for the communities surrounding Yellowstone. Park officials worked quickly to reopen, and as of now, more than 90% of Yellowstone’s roads are back in use.