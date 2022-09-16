1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ Was Inspired by Monkeys

TL;DR:

Monkeys inspired Paul McCartney to write one of the songs from The Beatles’ The White Album.

Paul said watching monkeys reminded him of something about human nature.

The White Album became an international hit.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and John Lennon | Cummings Archives / Contributor

Paul McCartney wrote several songs from The Beatles‘ The White Album when the Fab Four went to India. For example, he drew inspiration from a pair of monkeys to write a classic track. Paul said watching the monkeys highlighted something about human nature.

Paul McCartney was meditating when he saw the inspiration behind a song from The Beatles’ ‘The White Album’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul said “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?” originated during The Beatles’ stay in India. “The idea behind ‘Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?’ came from something I’d seen in Rishikesh,” he recalled.

“I was up on the flat roof meditating, and I’d seen a troupe of monkeys walking along in the jungle, and a male just hopped on to the back of this female and gave her one, as they say in the vernacular,” Paul added.