Categories Celebrities 10 Superhero Actors Who Met Their Significant Other On Set, And 5 Who Had To Work With Their Ex Post author By Kristen Harris Post date September 16, 2022 No Comments on 10 Superhero Actors Who Met Their Significant Other On Set, And 5 Who Had To Work With Their Ex Over the years, many celeb couples have found love on the sets of superhero movies. Others, however, broke up BEFORE bringing an iconic comic book couple to life onscreen — or worse, in the middle of a years-long franchise. View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags ‘set, actors, met, significant, superhero, work ← Brian Wilson ‘Loved’ Hearing That Frank Sinatra Got Sick Before Performances → Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.