10 Times Female Actors Were Promoting A Project And Were Asked Something Irrelevant And Inappropriate

1.
When Anne Hathaway was promoting The Dark Knight Rises, and an interviewer asked her if she made sure she got in perfect shape for the movie, how form-fitting the catsuit was, and what her workout regimen entailed.
2.
When Mindy Kaling was on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she told a story about when she was doing press for the movie Ocean’s 8, in which she plays a jeweler. Mindy told Seth about an extremely sexist question a male journalist asked her. The journalist said, “Mindy, you play a jeweler. Now, you’re not married and you’ve never been engaged, so how do you know about diamonds?”
3.
When a reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley from Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to be productive on the set with all those “beautiful ladies” around.
4.
When Anne Hathaway was doing an interview about her movie One Day and the interviewer asked her how much weight she lost to play Catwoman.
5.
When Anne Hathaway was on The Today Show to talk about Les Misérables, and the first thing Matt Lauer did was ask her about the photo the paparazzi took of under her skirt AND blamed her for it.
6.
When Scarlett Johansson was doing a press junket for The Avengers and was asked if she wore underwear beneath her costume.
7.
When Jane Fonda was promoting her new movie Our Souls at Night and Megyn Kelly asked about her cosmetic surgeries.
8.
When Ellen repeatedly asked Taylor Swift and Zac Efron if they were dating when they went on her show to promote The Lorax.
9.
When Rihanna was promoting her movie Battleship, and a reporter asked her if Ashton Kutcher would be joining her because there was speculation about them dating.
10.
And lastly, when a reporter asked Robert Downey Jr. a profound question about acting, but then asked Scarlett Johansson about her diet while they promoted The Avengers.
What are other times interviewers asked actors unprofessional questions while they were promoting a film or TV show? Let us know in the comments.
