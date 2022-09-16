18 Times Actors, Directors, And Authors Perfectly Shut Down Criticism Of Diverse Casting Choices In Their TV Shows & Movies

5.

Moses Ingram stood up to the racist backlash over her casting as Reva Sevander in the new Obi-Wan series. “Obi-Wan is going to bring the most diversity I think we’ve ever seen in the galaxy before,” said said. “To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens but no people of color, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it.”