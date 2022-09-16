68 new movies and tv shows added to netflix uk this week

September continues to be a lucrative month for new additions on Netflix UK thanks to the 68 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Do Revenge (2022) N

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Genre: Comedy, Teen | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder

Right off the back of another incredible season of Stranger Things, Maya Hawke stars in her third Netflix Original. As for Riverdale star Camila Mendes, Do Revenge is her third Netflix film, and her fourth original overall after The Perfect Date, Dangerous Lies, and Riverdale.

Drea is at the peak of her high school powers when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max. Eleanor is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.

Drifting Home (2022) N

Director: Hiroyasu Ishida

Genre: Anime, Adventure, Fantasy| Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Mutsumi Tamura, Asami Seto, Daiki Yamashita, Yumiko Kobayashi, Inori Minase

We’ve waited patiently all year for the release of Drifting Home, Netflix’s most visually captivating anime movie of the year!

On a warm summer’s day, Kosuke and his friends visit an abandoned apartment building due for demolition, but the group finds themselves at the center of a strange phenomenon. Finding themselves surrounded by an endless ocean, Kosuke and his friends must somehow find their way home.

I Used to Be Famous (2022) N

Director: Eddie Sternberg

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Ed Skrein, Eleanor Matsuura, Leo Long, Eoin Macken, Kurt Egyiawan

A heartwarming story that’s sure to impress plenty of subscribers this weekend.

Vince, a desperate former pop star is dreaming of making a comeback, and an impromptu jam session with an autistic young drummer Stevie sparks an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

44 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

All My Life (2020)

Antyerepia (2014)

Asoka (2001)

Attention Please (2022)

Broad Peak (2022) N

Chaahat (1996)

Chamatkar (1992)

Chennai Express (2013)

Dilwale (2015)

Do Revenge (2022) N

Drifting Home (2022) N

English Babu Desi Mem (1996)

Fantaghiro: Quest for the Quorum (2000)

Finding Hubby 2 (2021)

Footloose (2011)

Gladiator Academy: The Movie (2005)

Happy New Year (2014)

I Used to Be Famous (2022) N

Jogi (2022) N

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Killer Elite (2011)

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Mat Kilau (2022)

Maya Memsaab (1993)

Mirror, Mirror (2022) N

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Ram-Jaane (1995)

Romeo y Juliet (1954)

Santa Sangre (1989)

Single Street (2019)

Strawberry Days (2016)

Subira (2018)

Thallumaala (2022)

The Catholic School (2022) N

The Invisibles (2017)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Trädgårdsgatan (2017)

Wonderland (2017)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) N

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) N

Dogs in Space (Season 2) N

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (Season 1) N

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) N

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) N

Heartbreak High (Season 1) N

Robicar Poli (4 Seasons)

Santo (Season 1) N

The Brave Ones (Season 1) N

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Limited Series) N

9 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Onboard the Transcontinental Race (2019)

Playground (2014)

See No Evil (2014)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) N

The Gorals – Highlanders of Carpathia (2018)

Uncharted Amazon (2015)

Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) N

Terim (Limited Series) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 3)

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Love Is Blind (Season 2) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 16th, 2022

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

