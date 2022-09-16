AMD Ryzen 7 5800X gaming CPU is up to 43% cheaper

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series release date is just around the corner, but you know what the launch of a new CPU range means… That’s right, discounts on the current generation. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X sits near the top of team red’s current line-up of processors, and you can get it up to 43% cheaper on Amazon.

It’s not quite the best gaming CPU money can buy, but it’s up there, giving Intel Core a run for its money with eight cores, 16 threads, and a 4.7GHz max boost. There are very few other processors out there that can match the value of this chip at its new price of $257 in the US, down from $449. There are plenty of savings in the UK, too, as it climbs down from its £419.99 RRP to a much more comfortable £274.99 price tag.

This means more pennies in your pocket for more DDR4 RAM, a bigger gaming SSD to store your games, and a new motherboard to accommodate the chip.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is compatible with both the 500-series and most 400-series motherboards, which means it’ll be pretty easy to upgrade without breaking the bank. Full disclosure, however: the CPU won’t be compatible with new 600-series motherboards, which run on a different chipset.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this CPU deal won’t last forever.