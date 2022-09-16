Arsenal dealt blow as Ukrainian FA confirm Oleksandr Zinchenko injury





Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is set for a small injury lay-off after picking up a calf problem in training at London Colney, the Ukrainian FA have revealed. The £30million summer capture from Premier League champions Manchester City has been a shoo-in for head coach Mikel Arteta since arriving in north London but his fine early-season form has now been disrupted just one game before the upcoming international break.

Arsenal are set to face Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (12pm) but they will now be without their first-choice left-back with Kieran Tierney now expected to keep his place in the starting XI following the 2-1 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League last week. The Ukrainian FA have confirmed that Zinchenko has informed them that he will no longer be joining up with the national team squad for Nations League matches against Scotland (twice) and Armenia next week. A statement read: "The Arsenal player suffered a calf muscle injury during training at the club, which will require about two weeks for treatment and recovery. Oleksandr immediately personally informed the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Oleksandr Petrakov, of the unfortunate news by calling him. We wish Sashka a speedy recovery." The 25-year-old has already missed the 2-1 victories over Fulham and Aston Villa in late August with a knee problem before returning to the fold for the 3-1 defeat at Manchester United in early September.

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey has been named in the Black Star’s squad for their upcoming matches during the international break which suggests he has returned to full fitness. Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny remain long-term absentees for the Gunners meaning they won’t be available for selection against Brentford. Thomas Frank’s side are also experiencing some injury struggles of their own with Christian Norgaard expected to miss the London derby with an Achilles problem. Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Sergi Canos (thigh) also remained on the treatment table for the Bees, who will be looking to throw another major spanner in the works after Arsenal’s first defeat of the season at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested the injured Zinchenko could play a big part in helping the club secure the signing of his highly-rated compatriot Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Gunners were credited with late interest in the final stretches on the summer transfer window but failed to make an offer – unlike Everton, who saw a £25million proposal rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk. Campbell is adamant Mudryk has what it takes to play for Arsenal, telling Highbury Corner: “I like him. I’ve seen a few games of his. Not a lot. But whenever I’ve seen him, he’s looked lively, he’s looked good. Young lad, very gifted. “I truly believe he is the right profile for Arsenal. He seems to have a great attitude. Again, I think he likes Arsenal. Obviously, his (international) captain’s at Arsenal. “So he’s probably ringing Zinny and saying ‘speak to the manager, get me over there’. He’s doing pretty well for himself at Shakhtar. He’s looking the part. “Now he’s been linked to Arsenal, everybody’s watching him. I’d like Arsenal to have all the weapons. So no matter what, we could chop and change, and we’re still strong.”