Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener

Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women’s Super League season opener.

But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park, telling Sky Sports News: “I’m a little bit disappointed with a few of my chances tonight. I think I should’ve scored more and us as a team, we could’ve put a few more away but four goals and three points is what we wanted.

“I thought we were playing really good football, it was just our final ball and final finish in the first half. We were a bit more clinical in the final third in the second half. We’ve set out standards now and we need to keep setting them higher.”

Friday’s game saw the start of the 2022/23 WSL season after last weekend’s fixtures were postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But Arsenal did not let the additional wait affect them as they dominated against the Seagulls.

Brighton’s evening did not begin well. Inside seven minutes, Emma Kullberg was shown a straight red card after a trip on Stina Blackstenius just outside the area. Referee Lisa Been deemed that the foul was not a penalty but as the last defender, Kullberg was dismissed.

Arsenal finally made the breakthrough in the 28th minute. Caitlin Foord’s cutback found Gunners captain Kim Little inside the area. She took the ball around a sliding defender before firing past Megan Walsh.

While it was the only goal of the first half, there was the sense more was to come after the break and inside five minutes, Arsenal doubled their lead. It was a thunderous finish from Blackstenius (50), who was picked out down the right of the area by Mead. She took a touch before powering home her first goal.

Arsenal winger Mead then took centre stage with two goals of her own. The first came in the 63rd minute as she collected an instinctive cutback from Miedema before slotting into the back of the net.

Exactly 20 minutes later, Frida Maanum saw her initial effort saved by Walsh. But Mead – who won the Euro 2022 Golden Boot with six goals – was lurking inside the area to collect the loose ball before firing home and rounding off a resounding Arsenal victory.

How Arsenal secured their opening WSL victory

Image:

Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead scored for Arsenal in their WSL victory on Friday evening





Although Arsenal failed to take advantage with their direct free-kick following Kullberg’s dismissal, they continued to probe and push for the opener. Foord was leading the shot count, but could not quite find the net – she fired wide in the 22nd minute before coming up against an inspired Walsh, who also kept her at bay.

Brighton’s only shot of the half came in the 26th minute. Seagulls debutant Elisabeth Terland struck from a tight angle, but her effort bobbed wide of the far post and did little to worry Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

After Little’s opener, Arsenal could have added a second five minutes later. Miedema slotted Blackstenius through with a lovely ball, but the Swede’s lifted effort could only clip the top of the crossbar. Miedema attempted to score on the rebound, but Walsh managed to see the effort behind. The goalkeeper also stopped Lia Walti’s thunderous shot just before the break.

Team news Euro 2022 winners Leah Williamson and Beth Mead started for Arsenal. Summer signing Lina Hurtig was among the substitutes.

Chelsea loanee Jorja Fox made her debut for Brighton. Poppy Pattinson, Vea Sarri and Elisabeth Terland also made their first appearances for the club.

There was a glimmer of hope for Brighton minutes after half-time, with Katie Robinson replacing Libby Bance for the second period. She almost equalised too, collecting a fine pass from Terland, but her shot was well-saved by a diving Zinsberger.

Despite the then-3-0 scoreline, Brighton goalkeeper Walsh continued to make a string of good saves throughout to keep Arsenal from racking up the goals. One of these came when the Gunners had the ball in the back of the net in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled out for offside. Mead’s effort was saved well by Walsh before Miedema netted the rebound, however the flag was up.

Image:

Emma Kullberg is shown a straight red card early on at Meadow Park





Arsenal went close again soon after and hit the woodwork for a second time. Mead laid the ball off wonderfully for Jordan Nobbs, but the latter’s effort struck the crossbar before going wide.

The Gunners finally added their fourth shortly before full-time through player-of-the-moment Mead, laying down a marker ahead of their rivals playing their opening matches across the weekend.

Analysis: Just the start Arsenal needed ahead of busy week

Sky Sports’ Charlotte Marsh:

“It’s hard to draw much from the first game of the season. Although Arsenal have much of their squad from last season intact, pre-season has been mildly interrupted by the Euros, subsequent international fixtures and then last weekend’s postponement.

“Arsenal were the favourites to win Friday’s game. Did Kullberg’s early red card have a detrimental effect? With the greatest of respects to Brighton, probably not. The Gunners were likely to go on and win in one way or another.

“Arsenal did look disjointed at times. In the first half, they lost possession fairly often, although there was always another red shirt there to collect the loose ball. They were also guilty of some poor finishing, although Walsh had a great game regardless of the scoreline.

“The second half was far better as Brighton tired and Mead began to find her feet in the WSL once more. She will still be riding high from multiple successes at Euro 2022 and that well-earned confidence is already showing this season.

“But overall, it was good for Arsenal to kick things off and tick off an early emphatic win for others to follow. The next eight days is crucial for them too – they face Ajax in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday before a north London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 24.

“It’s a good win and three points on the board, giving Jonas Eidevall the chance to properly assess his team. Now, the improvements must continue for them to have a better season than the last.”

Mead: We could have scored more

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Beth Mead says Arsenal have to ‘keep setting their standards higher’ after the forward scored two of their four goals against Brighton & Hove Albion



Arsenal goalscorer Beth Mead to Sky Sports News:

“It’s good to be back at Borehamwood with a big crowd and good to start the league with three points. I’m a little bit disappointed with a few of my chances tonight, I think I should’ve scored more and us as a team, we could’ve put a few more away but four goals and three points is what we wanted.

“I thought we were playing really good football, it was just our final ball and final finish in the first half. We were a bit more clinical in the final third in the second half. We’ve set out standards now and we need to keep setting them higher.

“It’s super exciting [to have a sell-out crowd] and as we said, this summer is just the start. But we don’t want it to be just a buzz over a few weeks or months, we want everyone to be coming over the season. We want bums on seats so fingers crossed people keeping coming to the games.”

Eidevall: An important win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall says his side put in a ‘strong performance’ after earning a comfortable 4-0 win against Brighton



Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall to Sky Sports News:

“The most important thing is to win. I also am happy with a lot of the things we showed on the pitch.

“We showed great intensity, we gave away a few too many counter-attacks and I think we would’ve scored more if we’d got a little bit more quality into the final actions. But for a start, it was good for us.

“It was a consequence of what happened in the first half because we moved them very much in the first half and they were very tired in the second. Then the gaps and spaces get bigger for us to play in and they didn’t have the energy to press at all in the end. It was two very different games.

“I thought Beth grew into the game. In the first half, she had a few too many touches but once she scored, you could see her self confidence that she was flying into the game. It was a strong game from her, but from the whole team, it was a strong performance.”

Powell: A tough game, but proud of the team

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Brighton manager Hope Powell says she’s ‘disappointed’ with the referees decision to send off Emma Kullberg after just seven minutes of their WSL opener away at Arsenal



Brighton manager Hope Powell to Sky Sports News:

“A really tough game. It was really difficult to lose a player so early on and from then, your game plan and strategy has to completely change very quickly. I thought we did that really well, but when you’re playing with a player less against a team like Arsenal, it is very difficult.

“We did well in the first half, we created a few chances. We knew going into the game, they were going to have greater ball possession than us so we had to be very organised.

Image:

Emma Kullberg tripped Stina Blackstenius and was sent off inside seven minutes





“But I’m very proud of the girls, I thought they were resolute and fought until the end. We were beaten by a better team who had a player more than we did.

“I have to see it [the red card] back, I initially thought it was offside. From where I was, I thought it looked harsh, it looked like an accident so I’m really surprised she sent her off.

“But she’s the referee, I’m not. She makes that call there and then but for us, we had to change things and I think the girls were magnificent in their effort and I couldn’t ask for anymore.”

What’s next?

Arsenal begin their Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday as they host Ajax in their first leg. They then face Tottenham in the North London derby at the Emirates on Saturday September 25; kick-off 1.30pm.

Brighton will next play in the WSL on Sunday September 25 as they host Reading; kick-off 2pm.

What else is happening in the WSL this weekend?

After Arsenal’s win against Brighton, there are still five more mouth-watering fixtures to come…

Saturday 17th September

Manchester United vs Reading

Sunday 18th September