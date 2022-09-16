BNB Chain & Google Cloud To Power Web3 & Blockchain Startups

The world’s largest smart contract blockchain, Binance’s BNB Chain, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to promote the growth, performance and long-term innovation of early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups.

According to a press release, BNB Chain-based projects can now access Google Cloud infrastructure, including the ability to analyze on-chain data and encrypt information and cloud computing infrastructure.

The Google for Startups Cloud Program will provide qualified Web3 builders in the BNB Chain ecosystem with quick access. A BNB-focused accelerator program will also provide “accelerated access” to Google Cloud’s startup support program for approximately 150 projects.

BNB Chain, a merger of two previous Binance chains, now supports over 1,300 blockchain applications, including DeFi, gaming, metaverse and NFT projects.

“This collaboration expands BNB Chain’s commitment toward providing talented Web3 builders with the foundational infrastructure that is needed to grow their projects and dApps into stable, reliable, and valuable parts of the wider ecosystem” the announcement read.

Gwendolyn Regina, Investment Director, BNB Chain, said, “At BNB Chain, we have been focusing on identifying and supporting innovative Web3 builders, and now by collaborating with Google Cloud, we can help these builders access the open, secure, and carbon neutral cloud infrastructure that’s needed to strengthen and scale their businesses.”

Web3 builders will also be able to connect with Google’s technical subject experts in data management, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, take part in Web3 developer workshops, and many other opportunities with funding, mentorship, and community-driven support as part of the Google for Startups Cloud Program perks.

James Tromans, Director of Web3, Google Cloud, said, “This builds on our existing work to support our customers’ needs in developing, transacting, storing value, and deploying new products on blockchain-based platforms.”