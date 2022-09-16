Categories
Business

Bob Dylan Shared Why He Wished Paul McCartney Would Retire

Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney have both been successful musicians since the 1960s. They’ve influenced countless other artists, and both speak highly of the other’s work. Dylan, a notoriously prickly figure, gave an unusually glowing compliment to McCartney. He explained that McCartney was one of the few people who left him awestruck. For this reason, he joked that he wished McCartney would retire.

Paul McCartney wears a suit jacket and stands in front of a white background. Bob Dylan wears a bolo tie and stands at a podium.
Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The American singer predicted that The Beatles would be a success

Dylan was an early supporter of The Beatles, who began rising to fame at roughly the same time that he was. He felt that their work was unique and impressive.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.