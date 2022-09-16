Brian Wilson ‘Loved’ Hearing That Frank Sinatra Got Sick Before Performances

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson shared his admiration for Frank Sinatra (and other artists and bands)

Aside from writing music for the Beach Boys, the singer created “Still I Dream of It” specifically for Sinatra. The “My Way” vocalist didn’t say yes to the song, which “bothered” Wilson.

Still, the Beach Boy shared some of his lyrics in the memoir, writing, “Still, I dream of it / Of that happy day / When I can say I’ve fallen in love / And it haunts me so / Like a dream that’s / Somehow linked to all the stars above.”

“The song ended up on an album named Adult/Child, which was filled with those kinds of songs,” Wilson added. “It was a Beach Boys album that never came out.”

Wilson often shared admiration for solo artists and other bands. During a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast, Wilson discussed The Beach Boys’ supposed rivalry with The Beatles, saying that “it wasn’t really a rivalry, though. I was jealous!”

“It was really just mutual inspiration, I think,” Wilson added. “I would get to hear their records before they came out, and I was totally blown away by Rubber Soul. And Sgt. Pepper’s? I was totally blown away by that. But it was inspirational, too.”

