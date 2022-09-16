Brian Wilson ‘Loved’ Hearing That Frank Sinatra Got Sick Before Performances

Brian Wilson was a founding Beach Boys member, later sharing his admiration for the Beatles and Frank Sinatra. In fact, this artist “loved” hearing that Sinatra had “the same problems” when performing on stage.
Brian Wilson is a vocalist, songwriter, and member of the Beach Boys
Most know songwriter Brian Wilson as a founding member of the Beach Boys. The surf rock group’s original lineup brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine.
Wilson appeared alongside the Beach Boys at Live Aid, also appearing as a co-headliner for Chicago’s 2022 tour with Al Jardine.