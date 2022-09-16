Categories
Britney Spears Reveals ‘Cyber-Relationship’ With Prince William Before He Met Kate Middleton


Britney Spears and Prince William were once penpals, via email, according to the popstar.

Spears once had a chance of joining the Royal Family after she claimed in a 2002 interview that she and Prince William would occasionally communicate virtually.

Britney Spears and Prince William had a ‘cyber-relationship.’

In the decades-old interview, according to the Daily Mail, the ‘Toxic’ singer revealed to talk show host Frank Skinner that she had been talking with the newly appointed Prince of Wales online while they were both teenagers, but things apparently fizzled out before they could make things official.

“We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” Spears, then 20 years old, said, adding that she had invited him out to dinner while she was touring in the U.K.

“You were blown [off] by Prince William?” asked Skinner, as she replied, “Yeah.”

Spears, who was dating NSYNC member Justin Timberlake at the time of the interview, admitted that she wasn’t quite sure why William suddenly changed his mind about hanging out with her. 





