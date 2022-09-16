Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta: How to Unlock Gunsmith 2.0

With the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remake comes the updated version of the gun customization mechanic Gunsmith as well. Called the Gunsmith 2.0, the feature is now working like a tech tree and is much more customizable, letting you transform one gun to another simply by changing one Attachment. Thankfully, the multiplayer open beta lets you take a sneak peek at this overhauled feature. If you are currently playing the multiplayer beta or just preparing for once the game is released, here’s how you can unlock Gunsmith 2.0 and learn how it works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta – Unlocking Gunsmith 2.0

In COD: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, reaching Level 4 should unlock both the Custom Loadouts as well as The Gunsmith 2.0 feature and let you start tinkering with your gun. You should expect the full game to have the same level requirement. Of course, participating in available game modes such as the classic Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Search & Destroy and the new ones like Prisoner Rescue or Knock Out will let you rack in XP to level up your Rank.

Gunsmith 2.0 also introduces changes that give you “complete control” over your weapon cache. Instead of simply unlocking individual weapons, guns are now grouped into Weapon Platforms that become available to tweak by Ranking up.

How Gunsmith 2.0 Works This Time

When you unlock a Weapon Platform, you will obtain a Receiver attachment, the weapon’s core. Change a Weapon Platform’s Receiver, and you will alter the weapon. When building a Loadout, different Receivers will be considered as different weapons but still lives within the same Weapons Platform. As you progress through the Platform levels, you will unlock more Receivers.

For example, in the COD: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, you can unlock the M4 AR and four additional Receivers in the Gunsmith 2.0: M16, the 556 Icarus LMG, the FTac Racon Battle Rifle, and FSS Hurricane SMG. As you can see from their names, changing the M4 Receiver will transform the M4 Platform into a completely new weapon with different capabilities!

Then, when you keep leveling up your chosen weapon and the Platform, you can augment its stats through two types of main Attachments:

Weapons Platform Attachments : Attachments that are locked within one particular Weapons Platform. The core one is the Receiver. Meanwhile, the subcategories are Barrels, Magazines, Stocks, and Rear Grips.

: Attachments that are locked within one particular Weapons Platform. The core one is the Receiver. Meanwhile, the subcategories are Barrels, Magazines, Stocks, and Rear Grips. Universal Attachments: Attachments that can be used on all Weapons Platforms, including Muzzles, Underbarrels, Ammunition, Lasers, and Optics.

Once you unlock a Universal Attachment, it will become usable across all weapons in the entire Gunsmith 2.0 system — as long as those weapons can use the same Universal Attachment. Interestingly, COD: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and COD: Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression, so you will only need to unlock Universal Attachments once for all three games. It definitely makes things easy for die-hard COD fans.

COD: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta starts on September 16 for PlayStation owners and ends on September 24 for all platforms, with crossplay functionality turned on. Below is the complete list of the multiplayer beta schedules:

First Early Access Beta Weekend (PS4 and PS5): Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, September 20 at 10 AM PT

First Open Beta Weekend (PS4 and PS5): Sunday, September 18 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, September 20 at 10 AM PT

Second Early Access Beta Weekend (All platform and crossplay, Xbox Live Gold is required): Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 26 at 10 AM PT It can be accessed by all PS4 and PS5 owners regardless of pre-order statuses

Second Open Beta Weekend (All platform and crossplay): Saturday, September 24 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 26 at 10 AM PT



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remake will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022.