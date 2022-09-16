Call of Duty®: Next: Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 – An All-New Call of Duty: Warzone for a new era of Call of Duty® continues November 16

The most closely-guarded, leak-proof secret in Call of Duty history can finally be revealed; there is a special “extraction mode” coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Known as DMZ, this is a passion project for the teams at Infinity Ward and across the contributing studios, and the main premise is about choosing your own experience within the warzone, working socially if you wish, and collecting gear to keep in your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory and utilize from match to match. We’ll have much more to share about the host of new challenges, bounties, gameplay features and more when DMZ drops alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ on Day One

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat – including its PC kernel-level driver – will be active on Day One for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is upgraded and improved for both games, combining a year of updates from #TeamRICOCHET with new features and mitigations to protect the game.

COD SHOP Next Celebration: 20% Off!

In celebration of Call of Duty: Next, we are offering 20% off all items across the COD Shop for our Call of Duty community. Drop in at the COD Gear Shop HERE, gear, up, and use Promo code: NEXT20 at checkout. Offer ends 9/18.

Finally, ensure you have the latest Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 official information by visiting the Call of Duty Blog.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are published by Activision. Development for both games is led by Infinity Ward with additional development support provided (in alphabetical order) by Activision Central Design, Activision Central Tech, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, and Treyarch.

Stay Frosty.