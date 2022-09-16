Call of Duty Warzone 2 to launch in November

Infinity Ward is returning to the forefront this year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and its Battle Royale companion game, Warzone 2. At this point, we know that the main game will be launching in October, but pre-order customers will get campaign access much earlier. A new leak has also revealed a pretty early launch date for Warzone 2.

This week, Activision revealed more about its Modern Warfare II release plans. Those who pre-order the game will get access to the campaign starting on the 20th of October, a week before the full game launches. Then, on October 28th, the full game and its multiplayer component will go live for everyone. Of course, you can play early, and for free, by trying the upcoming open beta, which kicks off in September.

As reported by Charlie Intel, a recent document leak may have also revealed that Warzone 2 is planned to launch on the 16th of November, just a couple of weeks after the base game. Previously, it was thought that Warzone 2 would release in early December.

Next year, we can expect another big Call of Duty mode, as a DMZ mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov is also in the works and should debut in early 2023.

Discuss on our Facebook page, HERE.

KitGuru Says: The 2019 Modern Warfare reboot was the last Call of Duty I really enjoyed, so I have hopes that the sequel can bring me back in after an extended break. Are many of you planning on jumping back into Call of Duty this year?

Become a Patron!