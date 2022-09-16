Categories
Channel 5 viewers threaten to ‘boycott’ over Queen’s funeral coverage


According to the TV schedule, Channel 5 will not be broadcasting any of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Bank Holiday Monday. Instead, the broadcaster will air a selection of children’s TV programmes including Fireman Sam and Thomas & Friends. They will also show a number of films in the afternoon ranging from The Emoji Movie, Stuart Little and Ice Age 3.

The broadcaster’s decision has sparked a strong reaction online, and while some viewers are thrilled about the move, others were less than impressed.

In response to @SuperTV247’s tweet about the schedule shake-up, viewer Ryan fumed: “Boycott channel 5.”

Stepping in to defend the channel, user @Official_WXUK replied: “Support Channel 5.”

While Holland & Jervis added: “The bosses at channel 5 are truly evil.”

The broadcaster will also observe a two-minute silence in memory of the Queen.

Discussing its decision to not air the Queen’s funeral, a Channel 4 spokesman said: “On the day Britain says farewell to its longest serving monarch, Channel 4 will be airing A Queen Is Crowned, the classic 1953 documentary about her coronation, so that viewers can experience both the beginning and end of her remarkable reign.

“Following the service, Channel 4 will also broadcast two extended editions of Channel 4 News as well as the 1943 Vera Lynn film, We’ll Meet Again,” they added to Metro.co.uk.

Channel 5 and Channel 4 may not be airing the funeral, but Sky BBC and ITV will be.





