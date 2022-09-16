Channel 5 viewers threaten to ‘boycott’ over Queen’s funeral coverage

According to the TV schedule, Channel 5 will not be broadcasting any of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Bank Holiday Monday. Instead, the broadcaster will air a selection of children’s TV programmes including Fireman Sam and Thomas & Friends. They will also show a number of films in the afternoon ranging from The Emoji Movie, Stuart Little and Ice Age 3.

The broadcaster’s decision has sparked a strong reaction online, and while some viewers are thrilled about the move, others were less than impressed.

In response to @SuperTV247’s tweet about the schedule shake-up, viewer Ryan fumed: “Boycott channel 5.”

Stepping in to defend the channel, user @Official_WXUK replied: “Support Channel 5.”

While Holland & Jervis added: “The bosses at channel 5 are truly evil.”