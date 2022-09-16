Chaps Open Season With Win in Colorado – Lubbock Christian University Athletics

PUEBLO, Colo. (September 15, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University tennis program, playing their first duals match since 1981-82, claimed a season-opening duals victory in men’s tennis with a 5-2 win over Colorado Christian. The match was part of the Pueblo Duals the Chaparrals and Lady Chaparrals are competing in at Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex.



Playing under NCAA Division II’s 7-point scoring system (Colorado Christian is a Division III program), LCU received one point by winning two of the three double matches and four points from winning four of the six singles matches. Carlos Gutierrez won the No.6 singles match over August Knox to claim his first win (6-2, 6-3) of the season (1-2) to complete LCU’s 5-2 win. CC’s two wins came in tie-breaking sets, while LCU’s Martins Abamu (No.1), Kelly Giese (No.2) and Herman Aguirre (No.4) joined Gutierrez with singles win in straight sets. Abamu joined Aguirre and Matthijs Mallee joined Alex Donnelly for doubles victories, as Mallee and Donnelly improved to 3-0 on the season.



REGAL SPEEGLE WHAT HEAD COACH JASON SPEEGLE HAD TO SAY “ Herman Aguirre played great and Abamu and Giese came up with clutch wins in singles Our men had to overcome some adversity today. Colorado College played hard and made it tough on us. Our No.3 doubles team of Donnelly and Mallee helped us earn a big doubles point after we split at 1 and 2.played great and Abamu and Giese came up with clutch wins in singles .”



SINGLES RESULTS

1. Martins Abamu (LCU) def. Aiden Little (CC) 7-5, 6-0

2. Kelly Giese (LCU) def. Lucas Pastor (CC) 6-3, 7-6

3. Andrew Kaelin (CC) def. Braden Tipton (LCU) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4

4. Herman Aguirre (LCU) def. Nate Beerman (CC) 6-1, 6-0

5. Nick Anderson (CC) def. Sabri Laphitz (LCU) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

6. Carlos Gutierrez (LCU) def. August Knox (CC) 6-2, 6-3