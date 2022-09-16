Chargers 24-27 Chiefs: Justin Herbert injures his ribs as Kansas City comeback from 10-point deficit to win, but LA QB said to be ‘OK’

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 2 of the NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 10-point half-time lead to lose 27-24 to AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thursday night thriller, a game in which Justin Herbert was shaken up with a rib injury but is said to be ‘OK’.

Story of the Game

Chargers quarterback Herbert was expected to get X-rays after a big hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna in the fourth quarter saw him head to the trainer’s room at Arrowhead Stadium, his left arm held tightly to his ribs.

Herbert ultimately only missed one play after the hit, returning to gamely try and rally his team to victory, while Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after the game that his Pro Bowl quarterback would be ‘OK’.

Herbert finished with 334 yards and three touchdown passes, along with one interception that proved to be a costly pick-six, while Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and two TDs in leading his team to a comeback victory.

Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up, still trailing by 10 at the half. Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson finally put the home side up by seven in the fourth quarter when picking off Herbert and down near the goal line and returning it a massive 99-yards for the go-ahead score.

Things got worse for the Chargers as two series’ later Herbert briefly left the field to injury; Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire subsequently split the LA defense on a 52-yard run to set up a field goal that increased the Chiefs’ lead to 10 with three and a half minutes to go.

Herbert returned to the game and valiantly tried to keep the Chargers in it. He threw a 36-yard dart on fourth down to extend their ensuing possession, then found Joshua Palmer in the back of the endzone on fourth-and-goal to pull LA to within three at 27-24 with just over a minute to go.

But Kansas City recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock to clinch a crucial divisional win and move to 2-0 on the season. Chargers drop to 1-1.

