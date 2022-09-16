Charles snubs Harry’s demands after Sussexes try to ‘sort out’ titles

King Charles III will snub Harry and Meghan’s recent attempt to speed up the process to grant their children – Archie and Lilibet – royal titles. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter revealed that there “will be no rash decisions” over granting HRH and prince and princess titles to the two children. Sunrise host David Koch had suggested that the Sussexes wanted the titles sorted prior to the release of Harry’s controversial memoir in case this prompted Charles to change his mind.

Harry is understood to have delayed his upcoming memoir to next year.

Ms Arbiter remarked that, despite the delay, there are also still reports that the Duke of Sussex “takes King Charles and Camilla to task” in the book.

Mr Koch responded: “Is that the reason they are pushing for titles for their two kids now before the book comes out?

“Before the king gets a bit narky, to get him to rule on being prince and princess now?”

The royal commentator said that Harry and Meghan’s children are eligible for both the HRH style and the prince or princess title since their grandfather is the monarch.

