Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreak after baby loss ‘Not a miscarriage’

Speaking of other survivors’ stories, he added: “They told us they felt alone a lot of times.

“Us sharing our experience helped other people realise they felt less alone and.. that there was a community of people going through it.”

Meanwhile, John has since shared on the Today Show in the USA that he is “cautiously optimistic” about welcoming a new baby following the announcement of Chrissy’s fourth pregnancy.

He also believes his new album Legend will help others, with the song Pieces targeting the thorny topic of “loss and broken hearts”.

For emotional support, you can contact Miscarriage Association’s pregnancy loss helpline on 01924 200799 or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.